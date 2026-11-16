US Muslim politician faces criticism over wife's hijab

Abdul El-Sayed, a politician elected to the Senate from the US state of Michigan, faced harsh criticism from right-wing representatives after posting a photo with his wife, Sarah Jukaku, on social media.

In the photo posted on November 10, the politician is pictured in his new office in Washington with his wife, who is wearing a hijab. Reports indicate that the photo has been viewed over 7 million times.

The image sparked outrage among certain conservative circles. In particular, right-wing publication head Eric Daugherty described the situation as "bad for America" and accused El-Sayed of intending to implement Sharia law in the country.

Other right-wing commentators also spoke out against the politician, criticizing him with accusations linking him to Islam and terrorism.

Thus, a simple family photo triggered political and religious debates on social media.