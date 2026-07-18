Man in Turkey bites off his wife's nose

·108·World
Man in Turkey bites off his wife's nose

A family dispute in Turkey's Manisa province ended with severe consequences. A man, reportedly intoxicated, physically assaulted his wife during an argument.

According to reports, the man first began strangling his wife. After she resisted, he bit off her nose.

Emergency and fire rescue services arrived at the scene. They rescued the woman by taking her to safety through a balcony.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where doctors performed surgery to reattach her nose.

A criminal case has been opened against the man. The investigation is ongoing.

TurkeyManisaDomestic ViolenceCrimeNews
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

A year on this planet lasts only 25 daysA year on this planet lasts only 25 daysToday, 18:31Iran gives US a two-to-three-day deadline: new threat issuedIran gives US a two-to-three-day deadline: new threat issuedToday, 17:54Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls on the country's population to maintain cleanlinessIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls on the country's population to maintain cleanlinessToday, 17:28Israel destroyed three schools in southern LebanonIsrael destroyed three schools in southern LebanonToday, 17:21Crocodile attacks 12-year-old boy in IndiaCrocodile attacks 12-year-old boy in IndiaToday, 16:53Which country has the world's tastiest food? Ranking releasedWhich country has the world's tastiest food? Ranking releasedToday, 16:42
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?