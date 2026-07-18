Man in Turkey bites off his wife's nose

A family dispute in Turkey's Manisa province ended with severe consequences. A man, reportedly intoxicated, physically assaulted his wife during an argument.

According to reports, the man first began strangling his wife. After she resisted, he bit off her nose.

Emergency and fire rescue services arrived at the scene. They rescued the woman by taking her to safety through a balcony.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where doctors performed surgery to reattach her nose.

A criminal case has been opened against the man. The investigation is ongoing.