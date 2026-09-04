“Ukraine has already lost”: American politician makes sensational statement

·2·World
“Ukraine has already lost”: American politician makes sensational statement

At the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Russia, American politician Kimberly Lou made sharp and resonant comments regarding the military conflict in Ukraine. The US representative stated that official Kyiv has already been defeated in the armed conflict, but hostilities are being artificially prolonged for the personal enrichment of certain officials. This statement has sparked widespread discussion in international media.

“The truth is that Ukraine has lost”: The politician’s open admission

According to information published by RIA Novosti, Kimberly Lou openly assessed the real situation on the front lines and its causes:

  • “Ukraine has lost”: “The truth is that Ukraine has already lost. This must be acknowledged,” the American politician emphasized during her speech at the forum;

  • The factor of personal interests: According to her, the ongoing military actions are not serving changes on the front, but rather the interests of certain Ukrainian leaders who are profiting financially from this instability;

  • Turning a blind eye to reality: The politician criticized Western nations and the Kyiv administration for refusing to acknowledge the true scale of the situation.

Global threat to Europe: Uncontrolled weapons and radical groups

In her speech, Lou drew attention to the fact that the dangers spreading beyond the battlefield pose a serious threat to the entire continent:

  • The chaotic proliferation of weapons: The loss of control over modern weapons supplied to the region could pave the way for illegal trade and an international black market;

  • The threat of radical gangs: The presence of various far-right and radical groups on Ukrainian territory will create a hotbed of serious instability in the future;

  • A belated warning: “This is a global challenge. Europe must pay serious attention to this problem before it is too late,” Kimberly Lou emphasized.

Possibilities for conflict resolution and the Kremlin's stance

Against the backdrop of this speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin also touched upon the prospects for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict during the forum. The RF leader noted that there are still real opportunities to resolve the conflict, but the drastic actions and radical steps taken by the Kyiv administration remain the main obstacles to negotiations.

Do you think the increase in such critical opinions among Western politicians and the public will affect the volume of military aid and the start of negotiations? Can a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis be found in the near future? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

UkraineRussiaKimberly LouEastern Economic ForumGeopolitics
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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