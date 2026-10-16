Bat attacks increase in Australia: Warning issued over dangerous virus

Australian authorities are warning the public not to approach or touch bats. This comes amid an increase in bite and scratch incidents by the animals. Experts remind that in such situations, there is a risk of contracting the Australian bat lyssavirus.

According to the New South Wales Ministry of Health, from September 28 to October 10, 43 people were bitten or scratched by bats in the northern part of the region. During the same period last year, 10 such cases were recorded.

The incidents were reported to have been observed in the Hunter, Mid North Coast, Northern NSW, and Central Coast regions. The Australian bat lyssavirus is closely related to the rabies virus and causes a severe and potentially fatal disease in humans. There is no effective treatment once symptoms of the disease appear. However, timely medical care following potential contact with the virus, including necessary vaccination and other preventive measures, can prevent the disease.

Keira Glasgow, Director of Health Protection at the New South Wales Ministry of Health, emphasized to the public that any bat could be a virus carrier.

According to her, transmission of the virus to humans is rare, but a bite or scratch from an infected animal poses a serious risk. Therefore, it is important to avoid direct contact with bats.