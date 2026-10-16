Bat attacks increase in Australia: Warning issued over dangerous virus

·47·World
Bat attacks increase in Australia: Warning issued over dangerous virus

Australian authorities are warning the public not to approach or touch bats. This comes amid an increase in bite and scratch incidents by the animals. Experts remind that in such situations, there is a risk of contracting the Australian bat lyssavirus.

According to the New South Wales Ministry of Health, from September 28 to October 10, 43 people were bitten or scratched by bats in the northern part of the region. During the same period last year, 10 such cases were recorded.

The incidents were reported to have been observed in the Hunter, Mid North Coast, Northern NSW, and Central Coast regions. The Australian bat lyssavirus is closely related to the rabies virus and causes a severe and potentially fatal disease in humans. There is no effective treatment once symptoms of the disease appear. However, timely medical care following potential contact with the virus, including necessary vaccination and other preventive measures, can prevent the disease.

Keira Glasgow, Director of Health Protection at the New South Wales Ministry of Health, emphasized to the public that any bat could be a virus carrier.

According to her, transmission of the virus to humans is rare, but a bite or scratch from an infected animal poses a serious risk. Therefore, it is important to avoid direct contact with bats.

Australiabat lyssavirusNew South Waleshealthcare
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Calf born with legs growing out of its head operated on in AustraliaCalf born with legs growing out of its head operated on in Australia13 October 17:21Angus bull sold for a record price in AustraliaAngus bull sold for a record price in Australia15 September 15:23Sea Drone Attack on Sochi Promenade: Number of Casualties Reaches 8Sea Drone Attack on Sochi Promenade: Number of Casualties Reaches 810 September 13:01Over $142,000 Worth of Cockroaches Seized in AustraliaOver $142,000 Worth of Cockroaches Seized in Australia5 June 22:26First death caused by meat allergy resulting from tick biteFirst death caused by meat allergy resulting from tick bite21 July 14:53A book borrowed 150 years ago in Australia has returned to the libraryA book borrowed 150 years ago in Australia has returned to the library2 August 12:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure