Plant seed sprouts in a man's eye tissue in Russia

·83·World
Plant seed sprouts in a man's eye tissue in Russia

In Russia's Yakutia region, doctors have removed a sprouted plant seed from the eye of a 42-year-old man. The seed had remained in the man's eye for nearly four months.

According to local reports, Maksim Slepsov was in a forest in the Abyysky District during the summer when a tree branch struck his eye. Shortly after, his eye began to redden and become inflamed. Although the man removed the piece of wood that had entered his eye, a tiny seed remained embedded in the tissue.

Over the next four months, he experienced pain, inflammation, headaches, and increased intraocular pressure. Finally, he sought help at the Republican Ophthalmological Hospital in the city of Yakutsk.

During the examination, doctors discovered that the seed had sprouted and taken root under the thin membrane covering the white part of the eye. Ophthalmologist Yelizaveta Karpova removed it using an injection needle under local anesthesia. The root had reached a length of approximately 3 millimeters.

The doctor noted that if left untreated, the condition could have led to corneal ulcers and even the loss of vision. Following the procedure, the man's condition improved, and his headaches subsided.

YakutiaYakutskophthalmologyMaksim Slepsov
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