What did Pashinyan say about Armenia's path to the European Union?

·6·World
What did Pashinyan say about Armenia's path to the European Union?

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan officially announced at a briefing on September 3 that he has no intention of abandoning the law on initiating the country's accession process to the European Union (EU). The head of government called the adoption of this document a historic and correct strategic step for Yerevan and assessed the ongoing integration process positively.

“The talk about having no other way is over”: Pashinyan’s key statements

At the press conference, the Prime Minister addressed criticisms regarding the country's foreign policy vector and stated his firm position:

  • A strategically correct choice: “The adoption of this law was the right step. I assess all the processes currently taking place positively,” Pashinyan emphasized;

  • Rebuttal to skeptics: According to the head of government, before the document was adopted, claims such as “Armenia has no other way to go” were frequently heard in various political circles, but today such views have been completely put to rest;

  • Intent to harmonize two organizations: Nikol Pashinyan clarified that Armenia does not plan to withdraw from the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), but hopes to combine participation in this structure with deep integration with the European Union.

The 2025 historic decision and questions of “dual integration”

As a reminder, the Armenian parliament officially adopted the law on initiating the country's accession process to the European Union on March 26, 2025 This document was assessed as a serious step aimed at changing the balance of power in the South Caucasus.

Nevertheless, Yerevan's attempt to ally with both Brussels and Moscow, while maintaining close trade, economic, and energy ties with Moscow, is being discussed among international analysts as a complex geopolitical issue.

Do you think Armenia can fully integrate into the European Union while remaining a member of the EAEU? How will Brussels and Moscow react to Yerevan's complex “sitting on two chairs” strategy? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

ArmeniaNikol PashinyanEuropean UnionEAEUGeopolitics
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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