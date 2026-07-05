Moscow-Sochi Flight Turns Into a Real Concert Venue

·32·World
Moscow-Sochi Flight Turns Into a Real Concert Venue

Passengers of an Aeroflot flight on the Moscow-Sochi route witnessed an unexpected musical surprise. During the flight, famous singers Leonid Agutin and Vladimir Presnyakov organized a live concert on board the plane.

The extraordinary performance was dedicated to the opening of the Aguteens festival held on July 1. The unexpected concert shared a festive mood with the passengers, turning the airplane cabin into a small concert hall.

When the songs started playing, the passengers sang along with the artists, and many captured the unforgettable moments on their phones. The sincere atmosphere is also being widely discussed on social networks.

At the end of the concert, all passengers and singers performed the famous song “Aeroporty” together, making the flight an even more unforgettable event.

AeroflotMoscowSochiLeonid AgutinVladimir Presnyakov
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