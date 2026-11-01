New entry rules for Kazakhstan: Electronic authorization system launched from November 1

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New entry rules for Kazakhstan: Electronic authorization system launched from November 1

In Kazakhstan, Starting November 1, 2026, new rules for the entry of foreign citizens into the country have been phased in. In accordance with the decision of the Government of Kazakhstan, an electronic authorization to enter the country — ETA (Electronic Travel Authorization) is being introduced.

This new digital procedure applies to citizens of countries with visa-free regimes with Kazakhstan, travel agencies, hotels, and organizations inviting foreign specialists. Document processing is carried out through the state's unified QazETA platform.

Phased implementation schedule of the system

The new procedure will come into force at border points in the following sequence:

  • From November 1, 2026: Aktau International Airport, as well as at the automobile border crossing points "Urlyutobe" (Pavlodar region, border with Russia), "Auhatty" (Zhambyl region), "Atameken" on the border with Uzbekistan «Atameken» (Turkestan region) and "Nurly Zhol" (Jetisu region);

  • From January 1, 2027: Astana and Almaty international airports;

  • From March 1, 2027: At all other border crossing points;

  • From July 1, 2027: Obtaining the authorization will be strictly mandatory for all persons subject to this requirement (in the initial stage, the absence of the authorization will not be a reason for refusal of entry).

Validity period, cost, and features of the document

To ensure convenience for citizens and tourists, a number of conditions have been set:

  • Free of charge: Obtaining the electronic authorization is completely free of charge;

  • Validity period: Valid for 180 calendar days from the date of issuance;

  • Duration of stay: Within a 180-day period, a foreign citizen can stay in Kazakhstan for a total of up to 90 days; Platform features:

  • Platform capabilities: Through the QazETA system, one can obtain not only tourist ETA authorizations but also electronic visas, electronic residency status, and certificates of border crossing.

Who is exempt from obtaining an electronic authorization?

ETA is not required for 29 categories of persons with supporting documents. In particular:

  1. Children and the elderly: Minors under 16 and citizens over 65;

  2. Visa holders: Foreigners holding a valid Kazakhstan visa;

  3. Official representatives: Diplomats and staff of international missions of the relevant category.

KazakhstanAstanaAlmatyRussiaUzbekistan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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