Hero of Uzbekistan Parda Ziyodov passes away at the age of 79

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Hero of Uzbekistan Parda Ziyodov passes away at the age of 79

Today, on September 23, the renowned farmer and Hero of Uzbekistan Parda Ziyodov, who dedicated many years of his life to the development of the agricultural sector, passed away at the age of 79. The President expressed condolences to the family members and relatives of the deceased in connection with his passing. This was reported by the Press Service of the President.

Parda Ziyodov was born in 1947 in the Sharof Rashidov district of the Jizzakh region. He studied at the Samarkand Agricultural Technical School, majoring in agronomy. After military service, he began his labor career as a timekeeper on a collective farm, later working as a brigade leader and holding other responsible positions.

From 2003 to 2018, he headed the "Quyoshsevar Parda" farm in the Sharof Rashidov district, creating his own school of experience in cotton and grain growing. He also mentored youth for many years, contributing to the training of qualified personnel for the agricultural sector.

Parda Ziyodov served as a deputy of the Oliy Majlis from 1990 to 1995, and as a member of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis from 2005 to 2015. For many years, he also served as a deputy of regional and district Councils.

His many years of fruitful labor were duly appreciated by the state, and he was awarded the title of "Hero of Uzbekistan."

In his condolence letter, the President remembered Parda Ziyodov as a prominent representative of the country's agriculture, a labor veteran, and a sincere and modest person.

Parda ZiyodovHero of UzbekistanQuyoshsevar Parda farmSharof Rashidov district
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