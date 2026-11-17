In one of the schools in the Sharof Rashidov district of the Jizzakh region, a teacher hit an 8th-grade student on the head with a pointer, causing bodily injury. The regional Department of Education and Science issued an official response regarding the incident.

It is noted that following the incident, the teacher's employment contract was terminated on the same day. Disciplinary action was also taken against the school principal. In accordance with Article 312, Clause 2 of the Labor Code, a fine amounting to 30 percent of their average monthly salary was imposed.