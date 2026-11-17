Teacher who hit student on the head with a pointer in Jizzakh fired
In one of the schools in the Sharof Rashidov district of the Jizzakh region, a teacher hit an 8th-grade student on the head with a pointer, causing bodily injury. The regional Department of Education and Science issued an official response regarding the incident.
It is noted that following the incident, the teacher's employment contract was terminated on the same day. Disciplinary action was also taken against the school principal. In accordance with Article 312, Clause 2 of the Labor Code, a fine amounting to 30 percent of their average monthly salary was imposed.
The regional department emphasized that protecting the honor, dignity, and rights of students in educational institutions, as well as creating a safe and healthy environment for them, is a top priority.
"Protecting the honor, dignity, and rights of students in educational institutions and creating a safe and healthy educational environment for them is one of our priority tasks. Any form of physical or psychological pressure against students is unacceptable. Such incidents are strictly condemned by the education system," the official statement reads.
- #Jizzakh region
- #Sharof Rashidov district
- #teacher-student conflict
- #Department of Education and Science
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