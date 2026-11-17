The match, which began with an attacking spirit from the start, saw the hosts dominate completely. While Sherxant opened the scoring in the 41st minute, the Germans grew even stronger in the second half. Talented midfielder Florian Wirtz recorded a brace (60th and 71st minutes). Additionally, Schlotterbeck (65) and Gruda (77) also left the Dutch goalkeeper helpless, bringing the final score to 5-0.

UEFA Nations League group stage final round matches are providing fans with intense emotions and unexpected results. In the marquee match of League A, Group 2, the German national team, which has been the center of attention for football fans, hosted its arch-rival, the Netherlands, on home soil. The German players left their opponents with no chance, scoring 5 goals while keeping a clean sheet.

Netherlands thrash Greece 7-0: What does Xavi Hernandez think about it?

Read also · 14 November Netherlands thrash Greece 7-0: What does Xavi Hernandez think about it?

Thus, the German team reached 11 points, finishing first in the group and advancing to the quarter-finals as leaders. The Netherlands also finished with 11 points in 2nd place, securing a spot in the play-offs.

Match and results Goals and scorers Germany — Netherlands 5:0 (Sherxant 41, Wirtz 60, 71, Schlotterbeck 65, Gruda 77) Greece — Serbia 1:0 (Masouras 69) Germany's standing 11 points, 1st place (Advanced to quarter-finals) Netherlands' standing 11 points, 2nd place (Play-off participant)

Greece's victory and Serbia's misfortune

In the group's second match, Greece hosted Serbia on home soil. In a heated contest, the Greeks defeated Serbia by a minimal 1-0 scoreline thanks to a lone goal scored by Georgios Masouras in the 69th minute.

However, this victory was not enough for Greece to advance from the group. Despite also collecting 11 points, the Greeks remained in 3rd place due to tie-breaking criteria and failed to reach the play-offs. Serbia, meanwhile, finished in last place (4th) in the group with only 0 points.

Do you think the performance of the German national team this season gives them a chance to win the Nations League title? Leave your thoughts in the comments!