In Afghanistan, the Taliban's interim government is banning male doctors from examining and treating female patients without a mahram (male guardian). The restrictions apply even in cases of emergency medical care. Doctors who violate the requirement face the threat of imprisonment, while clinics may be subjected to inspections and raids. This was reported in a joint investigation by The Guardian.

Journalists spoke with women, doctors, and medical facility staff living in various regions of Afghanistan. They say that the Taliban's Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice has issued directives banning male dentists from treating female patients. Although such a restriction has not been officially announced, it is being applied in practice across various provinces of the country. There have also been reports of threats to imprison doctors who violate the requirement and of raids being conducted on clinics.

In particular, a 37-year-old woman named Farida, living in the city of Herat, visited a private clinic to have her teeth treated. She had received several procedures and paid for the treatment in advance. However, during her next visit, when an implant was supposed to be installed, clinic staff stated that they could not continue the procedure.

The doctors explained that this was due to the ban on male dentists treating female patients. Even though three months have passed, Farida's treatment remains unfinished.

Samim, a surgeon who has worked for 15 years in one of the public hospitals in northern Afghanistan, says that male doctors are prohibited from directly examining women. Regardless of whether the patient's condition is serious or the procedure is simple, this requirement remains unchanged. In some cases, it is required that the woman be accompanied by a mahram or that a female nurse perform certain parts of the procedure.

The restrictions have spread to other areas as well. It was reported that in May 2026, in Balkh province, hospitals, private clinics, and medical institutions were instructed not to call female patients by their names, but to use the word "Bibi" instead. It is said that this requirement also applies to medical prescriptions.

Additionally, since December 2024, Afghan women have been banned from studying at medical institutes. Journalists spoke with doctors who say that instructions have also been given not to hire female staff at hospitals. Some practicing female doctors are being required to come to work with a mahram.

As a result, Afghan women are facing serious difficulties in obtaining qualified medical care. While some are forced to live with illnesses because they cannot find treatment options, others are at risk of turning to unqualified medical personnel.

It is worth noting that in February 2026, the Taliban's Minister of Communications, Hamdullah Nomani, stated that male doctors would be considered mahrams for female patients during treatment. However, the stories of doctors and patients cited in The Guardian's investigation show that the current situation does not align with this statement.