In India, doctors encountered an unusual medical case. 8-year-old Narendra Kumar had been suffering from severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and unexplained weight loss for a long time. During examinations, an unusual tissue mass weighing 2.5 kilograms, containing bones, hair, and teeth, was discovered in his abdominal cavity.

Doctors stated that this mass was located in the child's body via a structure resembling an umbilical cord and had been developing since birth. After medical examinations, he was diagnosed with "fetus in fetu," meaning "fetus within a fetus."

This is an extremely rare congenital condition in medicine. Occurring in approximately one in every 500,000 births, this phenomenon is associated with the development of twin embryos in the early stages of pregnancy. In this case, one of the embryos remains inside the other's body and continues to develop within it.

This condition may go unnoticed for a long time. However, the enlargement of the internal mass puts pressure on surrounding organs, causing pain, vomiting, and other symptoms.

Narendra also did not know for a long time that such a structure existed in his body. Doctors successfully removed the discovered mass through surgery. It was reported that the child's condition improved after the operation and he has recovered.

This rare medical case once again demonstrates how the complex processes associated with the development of the human body remain astonishing for scientists and doctors.