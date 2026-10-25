In Russia, a denture consisting of five gold teeth removed from a man's bronchus

·64·World
In Russia, a denture consisting of five gold teeth removed from a man's bronchus

In the Russian city of Sterlitamak, doctors removed a denture consisting of five gold teeth from the bronchus of a man who had been suffering from a prolonged cough.

Despite his persistent coughing, the man initially thought it was just a cold or an age-related issue. However, over time his condition worsened, and he was forced to seek medical help.

Examinations revealed that a dental prosthesis had entered his respiratory tract and become lodged in one of the bronchi. It turned out that the man had swallowed the denture while sleeping about two years ago, but had not noticed it.

Doctors successfully removed the foreign object from the respiratory tract through surgery. It was reported that the patient is currently in good condition and his life is not in danger.

This case once again demonstrates that a prolonged cough should not be ignored. When such symptoms are observed, it is important to consult a doctor to determine the cause.

Sterlitamakdental prosthesisbronchoscopymedical condition
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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