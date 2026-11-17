A small plane crashed near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park in the U.S. state of Arizona. All three people on board died as a result of the incident. This was reported by the U.S. National Park Service.

It is reported that the Piper PA-24 Comanche aircraft crashed on the evening of November 15. There were three people on board. A report about the missing plane was received by the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center around 11:30 p.m. that same day. The last recorded location of the aircraft was the Basin area on the North Rim.

Search operations began on the morning of November 16. The Arizona Department of Public Safety used infrared imaging and night-vision equipment to search for the plane from the air. Around 10:15 a.m. that day, National Park Service personnel found the wreckage and debris of the plane in the Basin area. Officials confirmed that there were no survivors on board.

The search and rescue efforts involved the Arizona Department of Public Safety, search and rescue teams from Coconino and Kane counties, and the U.S. Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.

The causes of the crash are being investigated by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board with the assistance of the National Park Service. The identities of the victims have not yet been disclosed.