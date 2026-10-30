A “bomb” in your stomach: The 7 most dangerous products consumed every day

·64·Health
A “bomb” in your stomach: The 7 most dangerous products consumed every day

Some of the food and snacks we consume unintentionally in our daily lives can become a real biological threat to the human body. Medical experts and nutritionists emphasize that the root cause of constant fatigue, excess weight, diabetes, and cardiovascular problems often lies in our daily kitchen menu.

Get to know the analysis of the 7 most harmful food products that poison the body from within and trigger serious illnesses.

7 daily products that slowly strike the body

A list of products that cause serious harm to health when consumed regularly:

  • 1. White bread and processed flour products: Refined white flour of the highest grade is devoid of vitamins and fiber, causing sharp spikes in blood glucose levels, insulin resistance, rapid weight gain, and an increased risk of diabetes;

  • 2. Sausages and hot dogs (processed meat): Processed meat products saturated with preservatives, nitrites, and chemical additives are classified as carcinogens by the World Health Organization. According to studies, regular consumption of these increases the risk of colon cancer by at least 18 percent;

  • 3. Sweet carbonated drinks: A single small container of soda contains 7 to 10 teaspoons of sugar. This amount of liquid sugar directly paves the way for fatty liver (steatosis), insulin spikes, and metabolic syndrome;

  • 4. Fast food (burgers, french fries, nuggets): Such foods, full of trans fats, excessive table salt, and chemical flavor enhancers, coat blood vessels with cholesterol. Nuggets, in particular, often have no nutritional value as they are prepared from low-quality minced meat, skin, and bone remnants;

  • 5. Margarine and artificial spreads: Due to the hydrogenated trans fats they contain, they form plaques on the walls of blood vessels, thicken the blood, and increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases and heart attacks several times over;

  • 6. Chips and crackers (crisps): During the frying of potato and dough products in high-temperature oil, a toxic substance called acrylamide is released. Regular accumulation of this substance creates a foundation for the development of oncological diseases;

  • 7. Artificial creamers and instant drinks with additives: Artificial coffee and tea drinks containing monosodium glutamate (MSG), artificial powdered milk, and chemical solvent stabilizers irritate the gastrointestinal mucosa and overload the liver with excess toxins.

An important step toward a healthy life

Poor daily eating habits can silently disable the body's immune and endocrine systems over the years:

  • Cleaning up the diet: It is necessary to limit processed semi-finished products and sweet carbonated drinks, replacing them with natural fruits, vegetables, greens, and clean water;

  • Whole grain products instead of white flour: Including whole-grain bread, oats, and cereals in the diet significantly improves gastrointestinal function;

  • Switching to natural fats: Completely giving up margarine and trans fats and establishing the consumption of olive oil, butter, and nuts is the most correct way to protect heart health.

A small positive change introduced to your eating habits in time serves as a solid guarantee of long-term health and high vitality.

Healthy eatingDieteticsWorld Health OrganizationFood safety
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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