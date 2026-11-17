The flight, which took place in Binzhou, Shandong Province, lasted 16 minutes and 38 seconds. During this time, the aircraft covered a distance of 60.4 kilometers. Including ground preparations and other operations, the entire test process lasted 57 minutes and 46 seconds. The manufacturer stated that the aircraft performed stably and all test indicators met the expected results.

The CE-25A electric aircraft, developed by China's COMAC, took to the skies with a crew for the first time on November 14. During the test flight, there were two pilots and one test engineer on board. This was reported by China Daily.

The CE-25A is the first electric commercial aircraft developed in China, primarily designed for short-haul flights between cities. It is capable of carrying 19 passengers and has a maximum takeoff weight of 10 tons. The aircraft can travel at a speed of 300 kilometers per hour, fly at an altitude of 2,400 meters, and cover a distance of up to 400 kilometers on a single charge.

The aircraft is equipped with a total of 10 electric fan engines, with five mounted on each wing. The project was carried out with the participation of COMAC, battery manufacturer CATL, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and other partners.

The CE-25A had undergone testing even before its first crewed flight. It performed its first autonomous unmanned flight on February 2, 2026, and subsequently participated in 19 more unmanned test flights.

Currently, the Civil Aviation Administration of China has accepted the application for the aircraft's type certification. However, it is not yet known when it will begin commercial flights.