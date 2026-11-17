The video shows the actress's close friends and colleagues — Imona Gayratova, Xonzoda Dustova, Zebo Rahimova, and others — visiting her home in various costumes. They brought a birthday cake, flowers, and expensive gifts, sincerely congratulating Maftuna.

Actress and blogger Maftuna Shokirova turns 31 today, November 17. She posted a video on her Instagram page showing a surprise organized by her loved ones in honor of her birthday.

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Maftuna was initially surprised to see the unexpected guests, but was later overjoyed by the attention and affection of her loved ones. The house was filled with high spirits, laughter, and a festive atmosphere.

The actress captioned the video, "The birthday of my dreams!" Her followers are also congratulating Maftuna on her birthday in the comments, sending her their best wishes.

For reference, Maftuna Shokirova was born on November 17, 1995, in the Navoi region. She is the only daughter in the family, born after three sons.