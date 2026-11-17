A video showing two children walking on the roof of a 32-story residential building in China's Guizhou province without any safety measures has gone viral online. The footage has sparked concern among social media users.

The video shows the children moving freely along the edge of the high-rise roof, with no protective barriers to prevent a fall. Most alarmingly, they remained in this life-threatening location for a significant amount of time.

According to reports, the children were on the roof for approximately 20 minutes. Afterward, they descended without any assistance and reached the ground floor of the building via the elevator.

Fortunately, no one was harmed in the incident. Nevertheless, the event once again highlighted the extreme danger of children accessing the roofs of high-rise buildings without supervision.