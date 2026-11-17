British UFC lightweight fighter Paddy Pimblett sees Ilia Topuria as his next opponent. Not only did he express his readiness to step into the octagon with the Spanish star, but he also stated that he wants to defeat him and force him to end his professional career. However, Pimblett currently faces another important issue: the future of the championship belt holder, Justin Gaethje. The British athlete did not hide the fact that he is waiting for clarity regarding the situation in the division. Pimblett is ready to fight Topuria Paddy Pimblett says that the situation in the lightweight division is currently quite complicated. Although the championship belt is held by Justin Gaethje, the American fighter's future plans are not yet clear. "The situation in the division is quite messy right now. The championship belt is held by Justin Gaethje, who defeated me in January. But no one knows what his next plans are.

We don't know if he will continue fighting or retire. First, we have to wait for his future to be clarified," said Pimblett. Nevertheless, Ilia Topuria is also on the list of potential opponents for the British fighter. Pimblett openly stated that he is not against testing his strength against the Spanish athlete. "I would be happy to force him to retire" There is a sharper tone in Pimblett's words toward Topuria than simple sports rivalry. He wants not only to fight but to defeat his opponent and force him to leave the big sport. "Everyone wants to see me fight Gaethje again. I would also be happy to step into the octagon with Ilia. I would even be happy to force him to end his career," the British fighter emphasized. This statement shows that Pimblett is seriously interested in a potential clash with Topuria. However, there is no information yet about an official agreement or a decision confirmed by the UFC regarding this fight.