An administrative penalty has been imposed on a woman who was engaged in begging in the city of Shahrisabz, Kashkadarya region. The 8,000 soums she had collected were also confiscated for the state.

It is reported that the woman was identified by internal affairs officers on November 5, 2026, while she was asking passersby for money in an underpass.

During the investigation, the 8,000 soums collected through begging were seized as material evidence.

A court decision was issued regarding the incident, and the citizen was found guilty under Article 188³ of the Code of Administrative Responsibility. She was fined 440,000 soums. Additionally, the 8,000 soums collected through begging were confiscated for the state.