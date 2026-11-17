Manchester City's main goal machine Erling Haaland may leave the team next summer. Reports have emerged that the English club is ready to consider offers for the transfer of the Norwegian striker. Most interestingly, his potential suitors include giants such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, and Liverpool.

How much money does City want for Haaland?

According to information released by the publication El Nacional, the management of Manchester City is considering the possibility of Haaland's departure due to financial issues surrounding the club and uncertainties regarding the future.

The source notes that the "Cityzens" are planning to sell the 26-year-old striker for at least 175 million euros. If this transfer goes through, it could become one of the biggest deals in football history.

So far, this information has not been officially confirmed. There have also been no reports that Manchester City has made a final decision to sell the player.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, and PSG are in line

The list of clubs showing interest in Haaland is quite impressive. According to El Nacional, the following teams want to add the Norwegian striker to their ranks:

Real Madrid;

Barcelona;

PSG;

Liverpool.

However, the fact that the player's current contract runs until 2034 makes a potential transfer quite complicated. For this reason, a large buyout fee may have to be paid for him.

Haaland continues to score

Erling Haaland's statistics also show how important a player he is for Manchester City. This season, the Norwegian striker has appeared in 14 matches across all competitions and scored 14 goals.

It is natural that selling a player with such efficiency would be a serious decision for City.

For now, Haaland's future remains uncertain. If a price tag of 175 million euros is indeed set, we may witness one of the biggest transfer battles in Europe during the next summer transfer window. But for now, this is not an official decision, but rather a report circulated by El Nacional.