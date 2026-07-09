First lady who was excluded from a reception due to her headscarf is now at the center

·42·World
First lady who was excluded from a reception due to her headscarf is now at the center

Turkish media is recalling an event from 22 years ago involving the country's first lady, Emine Erdoğan. They note that in 2004, during the NATO summit in Istanbul, Emine Erdoğan was denied entry to an official reception for heads of state and government because she was wearing a headscarf.

At that time, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was the Prime Minister. The official invitation sent to him was for one person only, and his spouse was not invited to the event. Turkish media describes this situation as a 'diplomatic exclusion' of that era.

Meeting of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, his wife, and Donald Trump.

Twenty-two years later, Turkey hosted another NATO summit. This time, Emine Erdoğan, who was once excluded from an official reception due to her headscarf, personally welcomed world leaders and their spouses at the Presidential Palace.

Turkish media views this event as a symbolic reflection of the political and social changes in the country.

TurkeyNATOEmine ErdoğanRecep Tayyip ErdoğanDiplomacy
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Uzbek driver charged following fatal car accident involving US studentUzbek driver charged following fatal car accident involving US studentToday, 11:40Were the drones that attacked Russia launched from Kazakhstan?Were the drones that attacked Russia launched from Kazakhstan?Today, 10:39Iran bombed by Trump's order: Iran fires missiles at US basesIran bombed by Trump's order: Iran fires missiles at US basesToday, 10:35Sharp turn in the Diana Shurigina case: situation changed after court rulingSharp turn in the Diana Shurigina case: situation changed after court rulingToday, 10:09Uzbeks take a new step in Seattle: The 'Mahalla' now lives overseasUzbeks take a new step in Seattle: The 'Mahalla' now lives overseasToday, 09:356-Hour Interrogation in Paris and Terrorism Charges in Russia: Pavel Durov Caught Between Two Fires6-Hour Interrogation in Paris and Terrorism Charges in Russia: Pavel Durov Caught Between Two FiresToday, 09:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12