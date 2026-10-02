"It's a miracle": Russian expert holds his head in amazement after Norchaev's sensational brace against Syria!

The Uzbekistan national team delivered another attacking show at the Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent! Fabio Cannavaro's wards secured a crushing 4-1 victory over Syria, but the main hero of the match was 24-year-old Khusayin Norchaev, who played in the central striker position instead of Eldor Shomurodov. The forward amazed fans by scoring two headers into the opponent's net. Well-known Russian expert Alexander Troitsky, who closely follows Uzbek football, could not hide his astonishment, recalling Norchaev's spell in Russia after this game. So, what shocked the expert, and what kind of statistics is the Uzbek national team's new "scoring weapon" recording?

4:1 — A rain of goals at Pakhtakor and the Norchaev benefit

Following the 3-1 victory over Iran, Cannavaro mostly tested substitutes in this match, but the quality did not drop at all:

The star shining in Shomurodov's place: Khusayin Norchaev, who scored against Iran in the dying minutes of the previous match, took a place in the starting lineup this time and netted two brilliant headers;

Contributions from Esanov and Mozgovoy: Their teammates Sherzod Esanov and Akmal Mozgovoy also scored a goal each, making the victory a rout;

Minor hospitality: Only due to a slight loss of focus at the end of the match did the guests manage to score a consolation goal;

Fantastic statistics: 24-year-old Norchaev managed to score 4 goals in just 5 matches for the national team!

"This is some kind of miracle!" — The Russian expert's confession

"The Uzbekistan national team easily defeated Syria in Tashkent. They seemed to lose concentration a bit at the very end of the match, but that's no big problem. Khusayin Norchaev deserves special praise. I still don't understand how he couldn't find his place at "Alania". This is some kind of miracle! Now the focus is on the match against South Korea. And the biggest focus, of course, is on the Asian Cup," Alexander Troitsky said.

The fact that the forward, who previously shone for "Nasaf" and "Neftchi", was not given enough opportunities at the Russian clubs "Rubin" and "Alania" still amazes Russian experts.

Khusayin Norchaev and the national team's figures

Direction / Fact Numbers and details Match result Uzbekistan 4:1 Syria (Pakhtakor Stadium) Khusayin Norchaev's role Played 90 minutes in the starting lineup, recorded a brace with headers National team statistics 4 goals in 5 matches (almost 1 goal per match on average) Scores of the last two matches Uzbekistan 3:1 Iran, Uzbekistan 4:1 Syria (7 goals in total) Next decisive match October 6: South Korea — Uzbekistan (away)

Having netted 7 goals against strong consecutive opponents, Cannavaro's wards will now face a test away against South Korea on October 6.

In your opinion, can Khusayin Norchaev push Eldor Shomurodov out of the starting lineup with such super form? Who should start in the center of the attack in the match against South Korea on October 6?

Leave your guesses and thoughts in the comments below and share this analytical report about our national team's new top scorer with football fans via Telegram!