Mundial 2026: Inglaterra – RD Congo 2:1 (ver goles)
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Inglaterra – RD Congo 2:1
Continúan los octavos de final de la Copa del Mundo. Inglaterra se enfrentó a la RD Congo, que avanzó superando a Uzbekistán, y logró la remontada gracias a un doblete de Kane.
Inglaterra – RD Congo 2:1
Goles: Sipenga, 7 (0:1). Kane, 75 (1:1). Kane, 86 (2:1)
Inglaterra: Pickford, Konsa, Guehi, O'Riley, Spence (Eze, 70), Rice (Stones, 90+1), Anderson, Bellingham, Rashford (Saka, 60), Madueke (Gordon, 60), Kane
RD Congo: Mpasi-Nzau, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Masuaku (J. Kayembe, 89), Van-Bissaka, Mutussami (Mayele, 89), Sadiki, Mukau (E. Kayembe, 76), Sipenga (Bongonda, 76), Mbuku (Elia, 64), Vissa
Amonestaciones: Bellingham, 19 – Sadiki, 28
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