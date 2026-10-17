Bayern Múnich - RB Leipzig: alineaciones y directo
El partido de la Bundesliga entre el Bayern Múnich y el RB Leipzig comenzará el 17 de octubre a las 18:30 (hora peninsular española).
Una vez iniciado el encuentro, los eventos se actualizarán en el directo.
Alineación inicial del Bayern Múnich: 40. Urbig J., 11. Braun N., 14. Dias L., 9. Kane H., 6. Kimmich J., 3. Kim Min-jae, 27. Laimer K., 17. Olise M., 45. Pavlovic A., 34. Saibari I., 2. Upamecano D.
Suplentes del Bayern Múnich: 8. Bischof T., 23. Boey S., 19. Davies A., 7. Gnabry S., 21. Ito H., 42. Karl L., 44. Stanisic J., 4. Tah J., 26. Ulreich S.
Entrenador del Bayern Múnich: Kompany V.
Alineación inicial del RB Leipzig: 26. Vandevoordt M., 6. Banzuzi E., 21. El-Aynaoui N., 10. Gruda B., 16. Klostermann L., 23. Lukeba K., 28. Nkunku C., 7. Nusa A., 4. Orban W., 22. Raum D. (capitán), 20. Reitz R.
Suplentes del RB Leipzig: 17. Baku R., 3. Esteve M., 35. Finkgrafe M., 27. Gomis T., 39. Henrichs B., 30. Maksimovic A., 1. Nübel A., 40. Rômulo Cardoso, 13. Seiwald N.
Entrenador del RB Leipzig: Demichelis M.
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