Supermini vs Crossover: Is the Seat Ibiza better than its Arona sibling?

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Supermini vs Crossover: Is the Seat Ibiza better than its Arona sibling?

The two cars in the picture look surprisingly similar — and it's not just because they are both updated restyled versions painted in Oniric Grey. The Seat Ibiza and Arona models are technically very close relatives. This is reported by Autocar.co.uk reports .

In essence, the Arona is a slightly enlarged and raised version of the Seat Ibiza hatchback. I took the opportunity to test and feel in practice how much this crossover differs from the supermini I drive myself.

Although both cars are built on the same platform, they differ in their road handling and the sensations they provide to the driver. While the crossover's high seating position and increased ground clearance offer comfort in the city, the classic hatchback excels with its compactness and maneuverability.

SeatIbizaAronaAutomotiveCrossover
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Sardor Ergashev
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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