Joan Laporta reveals plans for Raphinha and Karim Adeyemi transfers

·1·Sport
Joan Laporta reveals plans for Raphinha and Karim Adeyemi transfers

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has put an end to rumors regarding the club's summer transfer plans and the future of Brazilian winger Raphinha. The club chief officially confirmed that the player will remain in the Catalan capital despite significant interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, as reported by Goal.com. reports .

In recent weeks, reports circulated that Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal was prepared to spend over 90 million euros for Raphinha. However, in an interview in Dallas, Laporta emphasized that despite the team's financial difficulties, there is no intention to sell key leaders. According to him, Raphinha will remain a vital figure in the team's attacking line for the new season.

Arrival of new forwards

Barcelona continues to strengthen its attacking line. Following the transfer of Anthony Gordon, the club is on the verge of reaching an agreement for Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi. According to reports, this transfer will cost the Catalans 22 million euros plus 7 million euros in potential bonuses.

"We are very excited about the Karim Adeyemi transfer. We have liked him for a long time. He is a dangerous and very fast player. Sporting director Deco executed this transfer brilliantly," said Joan Laporta. The president believes the arrival of new players will increase competition, but this does not mean parting ways with Raphinha.

Laporta attributed last season's setbacks to injuries. He noted that Raphinha was not in peak physical condition during the decisive part of the season, particularly in Champions League and Copa del Rey matches, which negatively impacted the results. If the Brazilian had been physically fit, the outcomes could have been entirely different.

Currently, Barcelona's attacking depth is expanding significantly. The presence of players like Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi, and Raphinha creates more tactical options for the coaching staff. Laporta expressed confidence that this attacking trio will achieve great results on the European stage next season.

The club president put a final point on the Raphinha transfer saga, stating: "Raphinha is staying with us. We have absolutely no interest in him leaving Barcelona. He is a cornerstone player for us. We are strengthening the attack with Gordon and Adeyemi, but Raphinha remains a key player for us."

БарселонаРафиньяКарим АдеемиJoan LaportaТрансферлар
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