Rodri calls for calm from Lamine Yamal: Is the Spain star under pressure?

Spain captain Rodri has reached out to the team's youngest star, Lamine Yamal, ahead of the World Cup semi-final, urging him to control his excitement and excessive anxiety on the pitch. The Manchester City midfielder emphasized that the Barcelona talent's performance is crucial for the team, noting that his over-eagerness to prove himself sometimes causes harm. This is reported by Goal.com .

Ahead of the crucial clash against France, Rodri focused on the young forward's mental state. In his view, the 17-year-old player is feeling a bit nervous due to a strong desire to prove his skills, which is hindering his natural explosive movements on the wing. According to Goal.com, while Rodri highly values Yamal's intelligence, he continues to provide him with experienced advice.

A balance of experience and youth

"He is a very important player for us, both with and without the ball. Lamine is a very smart kid, but sometimes his anxiety to prove himself makes him rush a bit. We must not forget that he is still 17, and we need to keep him calm at certain stages of the game," Rodri emphasized in an interview after the quarter-final.

Although Lamine Yamal has made history as the youngest European player to reach 10 victories in major tournaments, questions are being raised about his efficiency in this World Cup. The player, who arrived at the tournament with a minor injury, is not fully displaying his bright La Liga form and is often isolated around the opponent's penalty area.

Nevertheless, the young forward responded calmly to the criticism. According to him, personal statistics are not more important than team success. "If we win the World Cup, no one will remember how many goals I scored. I am happy that I am distracting opposing defenders with my movements and creating space for my teammates," says Yamal.

Growth after Euro 2024

Rodri acknowledged that Yamal has matured significantly since the victory at the European Championship. He is no longer seen as a surprise discovery, but as an established and leading member of the team. The captain says the young player is always ready to work on himself and listen to the advice of the veterans.

"He showed his maturity at Euro 2024. Now he is older, and what he is doing at this age does not surprise us. There are still aspects of reading the game he needs to learn, which is natural at his age. Most importantly, he knows how to listen and is setting an example for everyone with his attitude," Rodri added.

The semi-final match between Spain and France is expected to be not only a clash between two giants but also a serious test showing how young talents like Lamine Yamal can withstand immense pressure.