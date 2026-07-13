Ring with 'Allah' inscription found in Viking-era grave in Sweden

During archaeological research on the island of Birka in Sweden, a Viking-era ring with Arabic inscriptions was discovered.

According to reports, the item dates back to approximately 850 AD. It was found in a woman's grave, alongside clothing and other jewelry.

The ring is made of silver. Its pinkish-purple ornament was initially thought to be a precious stone, but further analysis revealed it was made of colored glass.

The Kufic inscription on the ring reads 'For Allah.' This specific inscription makes the find particularly interesting, as it points to direct contact between Scandinavia and the Islamic world during the Viking Age.

Archaeologists consider this item the only one of its kind found in Scandinavian burial sites. The ring is currently kept at the Swedish History Museum in Stockholm.