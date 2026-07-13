Jarrod Bowen makes a surprise decision: Will offers from Liverpool and Aston Villa be rejected?

·3·Sport
Jarrod Bowen makes a surprise decision: Will offers from Liverpool and Aston Villa be rejected?

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen, following the team's relegation from the Premier League, is set to continue his career in the Championship. The club's drop from the top flight after a 14-year stint has sparked rumors about the departure of many key players. However, according to the player's father-in-law, renowned actor Danny Dyer, Bowen has chosen to remain loyal to the club. This is reported by Goal.com. reports.

It is known that serious interest was shown in the 29-year-old forward by England's most prestigious clubs, specifically Liverpool and Aston Villa. Liverpool viewed him as a worthy candidate to replace Mohamed Salah, while Aston Villa was considering the Bowen option to strengthen their squad after securing a Champions League spot. According to Goal.com, despite these offers, the player has decided to stay at the London club.

A sense of loyalty and responsibility

In an interview with talkSPORT at a charity event, Danny Dyer highlighted Jarrod Bowen's character. "He is a very loyal person. Of course, he deserves to play in the Champions League, but I don't believe he is going anywhere. He will absolutely tear up the Championship, make no mistake about that," Dyer emphasized.

For West Ham fans, this news was a real gift. Following the team's relegation at the end of the season, Bowen apologized to the fans, expressing deep pain and shame. It seems the player is determined to make amends on the pitch and lead the team back to the elite.

Club management strategy

The management, led by West Ham co-owner Daniel Kretinsky, intends to keep the team's core intact. Although the club sold Matheus Fernandes to Tottenham for £85 million, retaining a key figure like Bowen is crucial for the dressing room atmosphere. The fact that Bowen features in the club's promotional videos for the new season is also seen as a sign of his staying.

Jarrod Bowen's current contract with the London club runs until 2030. This gives the club an advantage in transfer negotiations. Unless the player demands to leave, West Ham is under no obligation to sell him. For now, the forward appears mentally prepared to play in the Championship and lead his team back to the Premier League.

This transfer news is also interesting for football fans in Uzbekistan, as it is rare for a club with such traditions as West Ham to be relegated to the Championship and manage to keep its stars there. Bowen's decision proves that in modern football, loyalty can sometimes outweigh transfer fees and prestigious tournaments.

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