Will kindergartens close? Heatwave accelerates decision-making

The anomalous heat observed in Uzbekistan may lead to new decisions regarding children's health. The Ministry of Preschool and School Education has announced that the issue of temporarily suspending the operations of state preschool educational organizations is being considered on a regional basis.

The decision will not be uniform across the republic

According to the ministry, the issue of temporarily suspending kindergarten operations will not be resolved through a single order for the entire republic.

Weather conditions, the sanitary-epidemiological situation, and factors that may affect children's health in each region will be studied individually.

For this purpose, cooperation has been established with local administrations (hokimiyats), the Committee for Sanitary-Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health, and Uzhydromet.

“If necessary, operations may be suspended”

According to the ministry's clarification, if the situation worsens in certain regions, the operations of preschool educational organizations may be temporarily suspended.

“The situation in each region is being studied individually. In case of necessity, the operations of preschool educational organizations may be temporarily suspended,” the ministry stated.

This does not mean that all kindergartens will be closed for now. It concerns potential measures to protect children in regions where the heat risk is high.

Earlier, due to the anomalous heat, the operations of state and non-state preschool educational organizations were temporarily suspended in several districts of the Republic of Karakalpakstan.

There, the decision was made by local administrations based on the conclusions and recommendations of the Sanitary-Epidemiological Service.

According to reports, in some districts of Karakalpakstan, the restrictions began on July 13 and will remain in effect until July 15–18, depending on the area.

Why is the focus on kindergartens?

Extreme heat is considered particularly dangerous for preschool-aged children. This is because children's bodies can overheat faster than adults', they lose fluids more quickly, and they are more sensitive to the effects of heat.

In kindergartens, children spend several hours in one place. If the building lacks adequate cooling systems or if there is excessive outdoor activity, the risk increases further.

Therefore, assessing the situation on a regional basis is not just a precaution, but a measure to reduce real risks.

What should parents know?

If kindergarten operations are temporarily suspended in a region, parents should monitor announcements from local administrations and preschool education departments.

It is especially important not to leave children outdoors for long periods during the hottest time of the day.

Recommendation Why is it important? Avoid being in the sun between 11:00 and 17:00 Reduces the risk of heatstroke Give children water frequently Prevents dehydration Dress them in light-colored, breathable clothing Reduces body overheating Keep them in a cool room Relieves stress on the body Monitor the child's condition Helps detect dangerous symptoms early

If a child exhibits weakness, dizziness, nausea, fever, or unusual lethargy, a doctor should be consulted immediately.

The heat will not subside yet

According to the latest forecasts, the heatwave is expected to persist throughout the week in Uzbekistan. In some regions, air temperatures may rise to +44…+46 degrees Celsius.

Under these conditions, making decisions regarding preschool educational organizations on a regional basis is of great importance from the perspective of children's health.

The main decision is made locally

So far, no single decision has been announced to close all kindergartens across the republic. However, the situation is being studied in each region, and if necessary, the operations of preschool educational organizations may be temporarily suspended.

Now the main question is: is temporarily closing kindergartens the right measure to protect children's health during the period of anomalous heat?