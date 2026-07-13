Comment feature for channels launched in Uzbekistan's Max messenger

·2·Technology
Comment feature for channels launched in Uzbekistan's Max messenger

Uzbekistan's national Max messenger continues to expand its functionality. Users can now leave comments under posts in public and private channels. This update aims to increase interactivity on the platform and strengthen the connection between authors and their audience. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new feature displays the number of comments under posts, and users can reply to each other's messages. Channel owners have the ability to communicate directly with their audience on behalf of the channel. This is particularly convenient for brands and bloggers to establish official communication with their subscribers.

Communication management and technical capabilities

Currently, the comment feature is available for Android users, as well as for the desktop and web versions of the messenger. Channel owners can enable this feature independently through channel settings. Developers state that in the near future, they plan to add reactions to comments and the ability to attach various media files.

Max messenger also pays special attention to security and identification. Previously, the ability to open public channels was provided for users who passed the "Digital ID" system. According to statistics, nearly 10,000 new channels were registered within the first 24 hours of this feature's launch.

Procedure for changing channel status

Another important update is the ability to switch private channels to public status. To do this, channel owners must follow these steps:

  • Go to channel settings;
  • Navigate to the channel type selection section;
  • Change to the appropriate type and specify a unique link for the channel.
Aiming to compete with giants like Telegram in the Uzbekistan market, Max messenger is being updated based on the needs of local users. The introduction of the comment system is expected to significantly increase the platform's appeal for local content creators.

MaxМессенжерТехнологияЎзбекистонРақамли ИД
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