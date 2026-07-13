Dog that understands its owner's gestures captivates social media

·50·World
Dog that understands its owner's gestures captivates social media

In the USA, a black Labrador has become famous on social media for understanding its owner's gestures.

American blogger Robert Haney lost his hearing in childhood. For this reason, he primarily uses sign language in his daily life. His dog, Slater, has learned over time to understand his owner's hand movements and facial expressions.

Slater receives commands through Robert's gestures rather than voice. The dog can distinguish between various hand movements and acts accordingly.

Videos of the Labrador communicating almost wordlessly with its owner are sparking interest among users. Many are praising Slater's attentiveness and adaptation to his owner.

DogLabradorSign LanguageViral VideoPets
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