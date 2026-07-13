Olympic champion Diyora Keldiyorova shares unforgettable moments from her birthday (video)

Olympic judo champion Diyora Keldiyorova is celebrating her 28th birthday today.

The athlete shared highlights from her birthday on her social media page. She wrote that this date holds special significance for her.

"Happy 28. My first birthday in the role of a mother. I am grateful for making this birthday unforgettable. Thank you all so much for the congratulations, it is very touching for me," wrote Diyora Keldiyorova.

Through these words, the athlete also expressed her gratitude for the surprise prepared by her husband.

Diyora Keldiyorova has been posting photos and videos related to her birthday on social media, where fans are sending her sincere wishes in the comments.