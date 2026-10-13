Fines will be issued: Smart cameras monitoring "A" lanes launched in Tashkent

Automated surveillance cameras have begun to be installed in Tashkent to ensure the unhindered movement of public transport and to detect violations in specially designated "A" lanes.

At the initial stage, cameras were fully put into operation along both directions of the Fergana Road highway, covering a total length of 6 kilometers. These smart devices automatically record vehicles that illegally enter or move along the special lane and issue fines to drivers.

Traffic rules and time restrictions

According to traffic regulations, a specific time limit is set for passenger cars to use bus lanes:

From 06:00 to 23:00 — strict ban: During this time interval, all vehicles not authorized to use the "A" lanes are strictly prohibited from moving in this strip;

From 23:00 to 06:00 — allowed: During nighttime hours, other cars may move along this lane while complying with current traffic rules;

Automated recording: The cameras use artificial intelligence to precisely fixate vehicles crossing the line and moving along the special lane.

Why are "A" lanes important?

Specially designated strips are aimed at radically improving the public transport system:

Strict adherence to the schedule: It creates opportunities for buses to move on time without getting stuck in traffic jams;

Saving passengers' time: Even a single illegally parked or moving car in the lane can delay a high-capacity bus carrying over 50 passengers;

Systematic expansion: Officials note that such cameras will be gradually installed on all other central streets of the capital where "A" lanes are designated.

Drivers are requested to strictly adhere to traffic rules, not to obstruct the movement of public transport, and to avoid unexpected fines.