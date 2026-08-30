It has become easier to retrieve a car from the impound lot: new procedure (video)

Convenience has been created for drivers whose cars have been placed in an impound lot. Now, a permit to retrieve a vehicle from the impound lot can be obtained online.

Most importantly, using the new electronic service requires no visits to separate departments. The application is submitted electronically, and the inspection is carried out through an automated system.

The service is also completely free of charge.

Where can you get the online permit?

Citizens whose cars are in the impound lot can obtain the permit via the my.gov.uz portal or its mobile application.

To do this, you need to follow these steps:

Log in to the my.gov.uz portal or mobile application. Type the service «Issuance of a permit to retrieve a vehicle from the impound lot» into the search bar. Check the information generated by the system. Select the required type of application. Submit the application electronically.

The user's information is automatically generated in the system.

What happens next?

After the application is submitted, the citizen's case is reviewed in an automated manner.

Through the system:

the reason for placing the vehicle in the impound lot;

the outcome of the administrative case;

the requirements necessary to issue the permit

are examined.

After that, if it is determined that all requirements have been met, an electronic notification is sent to the citizen's personal account.

How can you retrieve the car?

Once the permit is approved, drivers no longer need to carry paper documents.

It will be possible to retrieve the vehicle from the impound lot based on the electronic permit received in the personal account.

The main convenience of the new procedure is that the permit acquisition process can be carried out online.

Do you need to pay for the service?

No. This service is provided free of charge.

Therefore, no additional service fee is required to obtain a permit for releasing a car from the impound lot.

What changes for drivers?

The new procedure aims to save time and effort for citizens whose cars have been impounded.

While previously addressing the permit issue required appealing to various agencies, an important part of the process is now being transferred to an electronic format.

This can simplify using the service and reduce unnecessary hassle.

Most importantly — you can start the process online

Thus, drivers whose cars have been impounded can now initiate the permit process without leaving home via my.gov.uz.

Following an automated check, if requirements are met, an electronic notification will be sent to the personal account.

The biggest convenience of the new service is that there is now an opportunity to obtain the permit required to release a car from the impound lot online and free of charge.