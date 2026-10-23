“A” lanes are being cleared: Road Traffic Safety Service conducts inspections

Enhanced control measures are being carried out across Tashkent to ensure the uninterrupted movement of public transport and prevent artificial traffic congestion on roads.

Comprehensive special raid operations involving Road Patrol Service (RPS) officers have begun on the streets of the Uchtepa and Chilanzar districts, which are considered among the capital's areas with the highest population and transport traffic.

What is being focused on during the inspection?

During the raids, road safety officers are recording violations on the spot using tablets and special technical equipment:

Illegal stopping and parking: Leaving cars in dedicated lanes marked with the letter "A" and blocking bus stops are under strict control;

Illegal driving: Legal measures are being taken against drivers who enter the dedicated lane to escape traffic jams and obstruct the movement of buses;

Digital protocols: Identified violations are processed by RPS officers via electronic tablets, and administrative fines are applied to drivers in accordance with established procedures.

Convenience for passengers and a reminder for drivers

Officials note that the main purpose of the special "A" lanes is to ensure that city public transport, including buses and fixed-route taxis, moves quickly and safely in accordance with their schedules. Unauthorized vehicles entering these lanes or being left parked in them causes thousands of passengers to arrive late at their destinations.

The Road Traffic Safety Service urges all drivers to strictly observe traffic rules, avoid stopping in lanes designated for public transport, and treat each other with respect on the city's streets. Raid operations are ongoing across the capital.