How was the 2-0 lead lost? Expert points out Uzbekistan's mistakes

The intense and uncompromising friendly match (2-3) between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia at the Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent remains the center of discussion. The fact that our representatives were leading 2-0 but lost their advantage at the end of the match caught the attention of many experts.

Renowned football agent specializing in the Uzbek market, Jamol Akayev, shared his thoughts on the match, focusing on the reasons for the defeat and the tactical changes within the team.

«Open football, many situations, and beautiful goals»

According to the expert, the match was very interesting and eventful for the fans. He highlighted that open football was displayed and noted that the activity of the players who came off the bench for the guests had a serious impact on the outcome of the game.