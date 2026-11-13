How was the 2-0 lead lost? Expert points out Uzbekistan's mistakes

2 min read91
How was the 2-0 lead lost? Expert points out Uzbekistan's mistakes

The intense and uncompromising friendly match (2-3) between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia at the Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent remains the center of discussion. The fact that our representatives were leading 2-0 but lost their advantage at the end of the match caught the attention of many experts.

Renowned football agent specializing in the Uzbek market, Jamol Akayev, shared his thoughts on the match, focusing on the reasons for the defeat and the tactical changes within the team.

«Open football, many situations, and beautiful goals»

According to the expert, the match was very interesting and eventful for the fans. He highlighted that open football was displayed and noted that the activity of the players who came off the bench for the guests had a serious impact on the outcome of the game.

«I think the match was very interesting for the spectators: open football, many dangerous situations in front of the goal, and plenty of goals. I liked the performance of the guys who came off the bench for the Russian national team», — said Akayev.

Key aspects of the agent's analysis

Expert opinions and conclusions

General view of the game

Open football, many goals, and an exciting clash for the fans

Cannavaro's approach

The head coach is still looking for the most optimal squad and formations

Squad news

A new combination of central defenders and trust placed in the youth

Tactical changes

The substitution of Kholmatov and the loss of the main balance

Experiments in the squad and the substitution of Kholmatov

Jamol Akayev also noted that head coach Fabio Cannavaro is still searching for the most optimal squad and game formation for the team, actively giving opportunities to young players along the way. In particular, he pointed out that it was the first game for this combination of central defenders and reminded that goalkeeper Vladimir Nazarov was playing only his third match for the national team.

At the same time, the expert focused on one of the important tactical aspects of the game:

  • «I specifically highlight the substitution of Azizjon Ganiev with Diyor Kholmatov as a negative point. Kholmatov handles the ball well, but Ganiev performs a completely different task. In this match, he was occupying a very important, almost key position. I consider the result natural and legitimate», — added the football agent.

Do you think such experiments by Fabio Cannavaro regarding the squad will pay off in future official matches? Leave your opinion in the comments!

Did you like this article?
Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in Sport