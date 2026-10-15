Tesla to showcase the new Roadster sports car promised by Elon Musk today (photo)

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Tesla to showcase the new Roadster sports car promised by Elon Musk today (photo)

US electric vehicle giant Tesla is holding the official presentation of its most sensational and long-awaited project today, October 15 — the new-generation Roadster electric sports car. This event is finally becoming a reality nearly nine years after the model was first unveiled to the public, following several years of delays.

The presentation of this hypercar, whose mass production was initially promised to launch back in 2020, is anticipated by automotive and high-tech enthusiasts as one of the main events of the year.

Tesla to showcase the new Roadster sports car promised by Elon Musk today (photo)

A nine-year history: First promises and fantastic specs

The concept of the second-generation Tesla Roadster was first introduced in November 2017. The specifications announced at that time became a true sensation:

  • 0 to 97 km/h: Acceleration in just 1.9 seconds;

  • Top speed: Ability to record speeds exceeding 400 kilometers per hour;

  • Range on a single charge: Potential to cover nearly 1,000 km (998 km) on a single full battery charge.

Nevertheless, these figures belonged to the period when the prototype was announced, and the final features for today's production model are expected to be clarified during the presentation.

Tesla to showcase the new Roadster sports car promised by Elon Musk today (photo)

SpaceX package: A car with rocket technology

The most debated and intriguing aspect of the project is the special version equipped with technologies from Elon Musk's second major company, SpaceX:

  • Gas thrusters: Elon Musk previously revealed that this sports car could be fitted with cold-gas thrusters featuring low thrust. This mechanism will provide unprecedented dynamics for the car's acceleration, cornering, and even short-term jumps;

  • Beyond the bounds of a conventional presentation: The showcase is expected to differ completely from standard auto-presentation formats and turn into a true technological show.

Why was the presentation delayed and why is the showcase outdoors?

The preparation process for the event was also marked by shifted deadlines:

  • Open-sky requirement: The presentation was originally scheduled for October 1. However, Tesla postponed it to October 15 due to an unfavorable weather forecast;

  • Reason: The company emphasized that the demonstration elements could only be fully showcased outdoors rather than in an enclosed pavilion, which is another hint at a practical demonstration of SpaceX rocket systems.

Tesla to showcase the new Roadster sports car promised by Elon Musk today (photo)

When will mass production begin?

The holding of the presentation itself does not mean that buyers will receive the car tomorrow. After years of waiting, the main question remains open:

  • Assembly line timeframe: When will Tesla start mass production of the sports car and deliver it to customers who pre-ordered?

  • Moment of truth: Today's presentation will be the primary test showing how well Tesla has managed to translate its fantastic 2017 promises into real life. All details and the car's true capabilities will become clear at the end of the event.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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