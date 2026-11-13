Abbosbek Fayzullayev expresses warm wishes to his former team and fans
Uzbekistan national team midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev spoke openly about his career, his former club CSKA, its fans, and his observations of the Turkish Super Lig. During meetings held in Moscow, our compatriot reunited with former teammates and recalled his time in Russia with warm memories.
"I follow all of CSKA's matches"
Abbosbek Fayzullayev, who defended the colors of CSKA Moscow from 2023 to 2025 and won the Russian Cup and Super Cup with them, is currently playing for Istanbul's "Başakşehir". Despite this, he did not hide the fact that he still follows the "Army Men's" matches and wishes them a championship title.
"I am grateful to the CSKA fans for my time playing there. I still watch all their matches and support them with concern. I want them to become champions this season. They are capable of it," said Abbosbek Fayzullayev.
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's career and confessions
Data and details
Current club
Istanbul Başakşehir (Turkey, second season)
Achievements at CSKA
Winner of the Russian Cup and the country's Super Cup (2023–2025)
Former teammate's opinion
Ivan Oblyakov said Abbosbek misses the atmosphere and communication at CSKA
Evaluated player
Aleksey Batrakov ("Galatasaray") — high level and goals
On Aleksey Batrakov's performance at "Galatasaray"
Our compatriot also highly praised the performance of talented footballer Aleksey Batrakov, who has started his career very successfully with the Turkish league leaders, "Galatasaray".
"Batrakov's level is very high. He is proving this at 'Galatasaray'. It is pleasant to watch him. It is also enjoyable to see him scoring goals," added the Uzbek footballer.
Ivan Oblyakov's warm memories
CSKA Moscow and Russian national team midfielder Ivan Oblyakov also emphasized in a conversation with journalists that he was very happy to meet with Abbosbek Fayzullayev:
"We had a sincere conversation with Abbos before the game; we are always happy to see him. He is in good athletic form. He says he follows CSKA and misses the atmosphere and the communication within the team there. We asked how things are in Turkey, and he replied that everything is excellent," said Oblyakov.
In your opinion, how much will Abbosbek Fayzullayev's experience in the European and Turkish leagues help him reach even greater heights in his future football career? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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