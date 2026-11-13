Abbosbek Fayzullayev expresses warm wishes to his former team and fans

2 min read64
Abbosbek Fayzullayev expresses warm wishes to his former team and fans

Uzbekistan national team midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev spoke openly about his career, his former club CSKA, its fans, and his observations of the Turkish Super Lig. During meetings held in Moscow, our compatriot reunited with former teammates and recalled his time in Russia with warm memories.

"I follow all of CSKA's matches"

Abbosbek Fayzullayev, who defended the colors of CSKA Moscow from 2023 to 2025 and won the Russian Cup and Super Cup with them, is currently playing for Istanbul's "Başakşehir". Despite this, he did not hide the fact that he still follows the "Army Men's" matches and wishes them a championship title.

"I am grateful to the CSKA fans for my time playing there. I still watch all their matches and support them with concern. I want them to become champions this season. They are capable of it," said Abbosbek Fayzullayev.

Abbosbek Fayzullayev's career and confessions

Data and details

Current club

Istanbul Başakşehir (Turkey, second season)

Achievements at CSKA

Winner of the Russian Cup and the country's Super Cup (2023–2025)

Former teammate's opinion

Ivan Oblyakov said Abbosbek misses the atmosphere and communication at CSKA

Evaluated player

Aleksey Batrakov ("Galatasaray") — high level and goals

On Aleksey Batrakov's performance at "Galatasaray"

Our compatriot also highly praised the performance of talented footballer Aleksey Batrakov, who has started his career very successfully with the Turkish league leaders, "Galatasaray".

  • "Batrakov's level is very high. He is proving this at 'Galatasaray'. It is pleasant to watch him. It is also enjoyable to see him scoring goals," added the Uzbek footballer.

Ivan Oblyakov's warm memories

CSKA Moscow and Russian national team midfielder Ivan Oblyakov also emphasized in a conversation with journalists that he was very happy to meet with Abbosbek Fayzullayev:

  • "We had a sincere conversation with Abbos before the game; we are always happy to see him. He is in good athletic form. He says he follows CSKA and misses the atmosphere and the communication within the team there. We asked how things are in Turkey, and he replied that everything is excellent," said Oblyakov.

In your opinion, how much will Abbosbek Fayzullayev's experience in the European and Turkish leagues help him reach even greater heights in his future football career? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Did you like this article?
Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in Sport