Uzbekistan national team midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev spoke openly about his career, his former club CSKA, its fans, and his observations of the Turkish Super Lig. During meetings held in Moscow, our compatriot reunited with former teammates and recalled his time in Russia with warm memories.

"I follow all of CSKA's matches"

Abbosbek Fayzullayev, who defended the colors of CSKA Moscow from 2023 to 2025 and won the Russian Cup and Super Cup with them, is currently playing for Istanbul's "Başakşehir". Despite this, he did not hide the fact that he still follows the "Army Men's" matches and wishes them a championship title.

"I am grateful to the CSKA fans for my time playing there. I still watch all their matches and support them with concern. I want them to become champions this season. They are capable of it," said Abbosbek Fayzullayev.

Abbosbek Fayzullayev's career and confessions Data and details Current club Istanbul Başakşehir (Turkey, second season) Achievements at CSKA Winner of the Russian Cup and the country's Super Cup (2023–2025) Former teammate's opinion Ivan Oblyakov said Abbosbek misses the atmosphere and communication at CSKA Evaluated player Aleksey Batrakov ("Galatasaray") — high level and goals

On Aleksey Batrakov's performance at "Galatasaray"

Our compatriot also highly praised the performance of talented footballer Aleksey Batrakov, who has started his career very successfully with the Turkish league leaders, "Galatasaray".