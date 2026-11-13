“We were physically weak”: Eldor Shomurodov on the defeat against Russia

The friendly match against the Russian national team (2:3) at the Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent served as a great experience for our national team, while also providing grounds for serious conclusions. Our representatives, who initially led 2:0 but ultimately lost their advantage, sparked much discussion with their performance.

After the match, the captain and all-time top scorer of the Uzbekistan national team, Eldor Shomurodov, answered journalists' questions, touching on the reasons for the defeat, fatigue, and the renewal processes within the team.

“At times, we were physically weak”

The experienced striker emphasized that there was no arrogance or overconfidence in the team, but noted that certain physical difficulties were felt:

“I cannot say that we were overconfident. However, at times we were physically weak, and I think there is some fatigue now as well. Everyone has shortcomings. I believe that to overcome these shortcomings, we simply need to work harder,” said Shomurodov.

Shomurodov's thoughts Key analysis and conclusions Physical condition Signs of fatigue and moments of weakness were felt during the match Squad and youth New young players have joined the national team and need time to adapt Goal and effort Only more training is necessary to eliminate shortcomings Captaincy status The best scorer in the history of the national team with 98 matches and 47 goals

“It takes time to understand each other with young players”

The captain also drew attention to the fact that structural changes in the team and a lack of time are important factors. According to him, many new and young players have been called up to the national team, and it will take some time for them to fully understand each other on the pitch.

As a reminder, 31-year-old forward Eldor Shomurodov is the all-time top scorer for the Uzbekistan national team. He has appeared in 98 international matches and scored 47 goals.

In your opinion, what measures should the coaching staff take to ensure that the adaptation process of young players and physical fatigue, as highlighted by Eldor Shomurodov, do not affect future official matches? Leave your thoughts in the comments!