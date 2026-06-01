Oybek and Nigora's daughter Aliyaxon turns 2

·814·Culture
Oybek and Nigora's daughter Aliyaxon turns 2
Oybek and Nigora's daughter Aliyaxon turns 2
Photo: Instagram

Singers Oybek and Nigora announced on their Instagram pages that their daughter Aliyaxon has turned 2 years old. Nigora shared a video on her page featuring photos from Aliyaxon's first birthday photoshoot to share the joyful news with her followers.

She wrote the following heartfelt words under the post:

“Today is our youngest daughter Aliyaxon's birthday. It wasn't us who asked God for this girl, but you — our praying grandmothers and mothers. That is why I don't say 'my daughter asked for through prayers' in vain.

As a mother who was quite exhausted after three children and not thinking about another child, our grandmothers and mothers opened their hands in prayer, saying 'everything is better in pairs — you have two sons, now you need another daughter,' and prayed for us.

Inshallah, may my daughter be at least as happy as we are, and may she grow up to be a girl of beautiful character, faith, and conscience who receives such prayers. Thank you all for the congratulations!”

In the comments, followers are sincerely congratulating the little girl and sending her many good wishes.

For information, the singers currently have 4 children. They have two sons and two daughters, and Aliyaxon is the 4th and youngest child.

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