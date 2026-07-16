The “mini tattoo” on Munisa Rizayeva’s son has worried fans! (video)

Singer Munisa Rizayeva posted a new video on her social media pages featuring her son, Alex. It shows the singer spending quality family time with her child.

In the caption, Munisa Rizayeva wrote that a “mini tattoo” had been applied to her son. She explained that Alex is a huge fan of the Spider-Man character, which is why a tattoo featuring that theme was chosen for him.

The video sparked mixed reactions among fans. While some followers warmly welcomed the intimate moments between mother and child, others expressed concern over the tattoo on Alex’s arm.

So far, the singer has not officially responded to these comments from her fans.