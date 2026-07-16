Neslihan Atagul receives another international award

Renowned Turkish actress Neslihan Atagul has added another prestigious award to her international achievements. She was honored with the Recognition Award at the inaugural Turkish Drama Gala held in Miami, USA.

The award was presented to the actress for her significant contribution to the global popularization of Turkish TV series and their international success. During the gala, which celebrated 10 years of Turkish series' success in Latin America, Neslihan Atagul was introduced on stage as the "Turkish Drama Queen."

Upon receiving the award, the actress delivered her acceptance speech in Spanish. Her sincere performance and fluent Spanish communication earned her applause from the event attendees. Videos capturing these moments garnered millions of views on social media in a short time.

Neslihan Atagul was accompanied at the ceremony by her husband, actor Kadir Dogulu. The evening brought together many actors, directors, and creators who have contributed to the international success of Turkish series.

It is worth noting that the series "Kara Sevda," starring Neslihan Atagul and Burak Ozcivit, made history in 2017 as the first Turkish series to win an International Emmy Award. This project is considered one of the turning points in the success of Turkish series in the global market.