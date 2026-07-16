Nahide Babashli officially announces her marriage

·58·Culture
Nahide Babashli officially announces her marriage

Azerbaijani singer Nahide Babashli has shared joyful news about her life with her fans. On July 13, the artist announced via her Instagram page that she has officially gotten married.

It has been revealed that the singer is marrying Turkish fitness trainer Halim Baydur. She posted photos and videos from the wedding ceremony on her social media page, receiving numerous congratulations and well wishes from her followers.

One detail that caught the fans' attention was that Nahide Babashli attended the ceremony with her right arm in a cast. The singer explained the reason, stating that she had to have a cast put on her arm because she sustained a minor finger injury the day before the wedding.

So far, no official information has been provided regarding when and where the wedding celebration will take place. Nevertheless, the singer's fans are sincerely congratulating her on this new stage of life on social media, wishing her happiness and harmony.

A couple smiling and showing off their rings.
Nahide BabashliHalim BaydurInstagram
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