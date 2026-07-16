A little blogger in the spotlight: Yasmina Zaitova turns 5!

Yasmina Zaitova, who has many fans, has turned 5. As the first child of talented singers Nodir Zaitov and Shirin Zaitova, Yasmina has already gained attention for being active on social media.

The young blogger has already won the hearts of many followers through her sincerity, cheerful mood, and family videos. On the occasion of her birthday, beautiful photos and videos from the celebration were posted on her page.

The footage shows Yasmina happily celebrating her birthday surrounded by her loved ones. In the comments, fans are writing sincere congratulations, wishing her health, happiness, success, and a bright future.

Yasmina Zaitova's 5th birthday has become a joyful event for her family and fans.