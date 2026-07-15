Javohir and Bibisora's t-shirts spark discussion on social media

Kazakhstani renowned chess player Bibisora Assaubayeva and Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindarov have once again captured the attention of fans with their unusual look. The two young chess stars appeared in t-shirts featuring each other's photos, sparking heated discussions on social media.

Bibisora Assaubayeva posted joint photos with Javohir Sindarov on her Instagram page. In the photos, Assaubayeva is wearing a t-shirt featuring a picture of Javohir Sindarov and the inscription "My favorite grandmaster," while Javohir Sindarov appeared in a t-shirt featuring a picture of Bibisora and the inscription "I captured another 'queen'."

Commenting on the post, Assaubayeva wrote: "I used one of the most popular fan comments for Javohir."

It is worth noting that these two grandmasters have been seen together several times before. In particular, after Bibisora Assaubayeva won a chess tournament held in Norway, she and Javohir Sindarov watched the "Formula-1" race in Monaco together.

Shortly after, the young chess players visited the famous "Disneyland" park in Paris together. Later, photos of them spending time together in the French capital, Paris, went viral on social media, sparking various discussions among fans.

This time, their appearance in t-shirts featuring each other's photos has drawn even more attention from internet users.