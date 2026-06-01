Yulduz Usmanova's proposal to the President sparks online discussion

A ceremony for awarding state prizes to representatives of culture and art is being held at the International Congress Center, attended by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. During the event, People's Artist of Uzbekistan Yulduz Usmanova shared her thoughts.

In an interview with Darakchi.uz, the singer was asked what proposals she had for the head of state. Yulduz Usmanova focused specifically on the issue of promoting national music.

The artist noted that if performers sang at least a couple of maqoms at weddings after guests are seated, it could increase the younger generation's interest in national art.

“He said it himself: whether it's a small or large group of performers at weddings, if they sing a couple of maqoms after the guests are seated, it will stay in the ears of the youth. At first, they might be annoyed, but then they will get used to it. And when they grow older, they will remember, ‘it was like that in our time’,” said Yulduz Usmanova.