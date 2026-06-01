Dua Lipa and Callum Turner officially married

·868·Culture
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner officially married

One of the most stylish couples in show business, pop queen Dua Lipa and British actor Callum Turner, secretly married in London on May 31. The couple avoided extravagance, preferring to tie the knot in the presence of only their closest friends and family.

Dua Lipa opted out of a traditional wedding dress. Surprising fashion critics, she appeared in a custom-made skirt suit by Schiaparelli Haute Couture, designed by Daniel Roseberry. The look was completed with a wide-brimmed hat by Stephen Jones, white gloves, and Stephen Jones heels.

Witnesses reported that this was merely the official ceremony. The couple will hold a lavish 3-day wedding celebration in the first week of June at the prestigious Villa Igiea complex in Palermo, Italy.

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